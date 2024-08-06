BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Trauma to Triumph: Victor Marx's INSPIRATIONAL Story of Overcoming Adversity and Being Used Greatly by God | FOC Show
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Victor Marx

WEBSITE: www.victormarx.com

BOOK: www.dangerousgentleman.com

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@VictorMarx



MOVIE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8rPMdIiciY



Victor Marx is a high risk humanitarian with successful missions to Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia – many times in non-permissive and high threat environments, helping orphans and widows.



Severely abused and tortured as a child, by the time he graduated from high school, his lifestyle was filled with drugs, fights and theft. The discipline of military life and faith in God helped him recover from his traumatic childhood and empowers him to help others. Today, Victor focuses his attention to the plights of those affected by ISIS, troubled juvenile offenders, and supporting military personnel from all branches including the special operations community.



Victor challenges his audiences to maintain and build spiritual health. He believes in the importance of the faith community in the military and mixes humor with raw reality stories of survival and redemption to encourage a resilient lifestyle.



Victor has been married over 34 years and has five children and five grandch


