Melbourne Protest 27 August 2022

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This video shows the sequence of the march without the doctors speeches which are in a partner video. The vibe was good and the numbers increased from the Saturday before. Traffic seemed to be more affected than the usual and there were more shoppers about. The drummers gave us great support as did our 'caller' through the powerful speakers. There were speeches and a song. There is a feeling that the protests are only going to wax strong from now on into Spring.