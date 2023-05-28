The Sign for the Bride - Part 1 | Video 1 of 4

This video represents a milestone in the refreshing of our legacy study "The Sign for the Bride."
Featured resource: The Sign for the Bride - Part 1https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
Featuring the sections of Part 1:
Introduction
Stuck in a loop - but WHY?
The Right Tool for the Job
Baptism Reveals - Both Christ AND Antichrist!
Bringing Forth the Brighter Light
The Secret Baptism of II Thessalonians 2 - The Key!
