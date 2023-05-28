Create New Account
The Sign for the Bride - Part 1 | Video 1 of 4
The Open Scroll
Published 21 hours ago |

This video represents a milestone in the refreshing of our legacy study "The Sign for the Bride."


Featured resource: The Sign for the Bride - Part 1https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm


Featuring the sections of Part 1:

Introduction

Stuck in a loop - but WHY?

The Right Tool for the Job

Baptism Reveals - Both Christ AND Antichrist!

Bringing Forth the Brighter Light

The Secret Baptism of II Thessalonians 2 - The Key!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_SignForBrideP1_V1_of_4.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
antichristlawlessthessalonians

