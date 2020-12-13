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EP 2237-6PM DOD De-Fangs CIA; 305th Proves Foreign Interference; SCOTUS Maneuvers
The Pete Santilli Show
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121 views • December 13, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2237-6PM EASTERN
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 11, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=1219727491 


EP 2237-6PM DOD De-Fangs CIA; 305th Proves Foreign Interference; SCOTUS Maneuvers
More than anyone else, Trump knows the escalation is nearly here, and he is preparing DoD, Special Forces and American patriots for the “final battle” that will determine the future of this constitutional republic. Listen to my Situation Update here, and read the full detailed story below, which outlines the current scenarios involving SCOTUS, the Insurrection Act, the DoD, China and more. https://bit.ly/3a4HDps 
SPECIAL GUEST: Ryan Hartwig - Another report demonstrating rampant censorship of conservative content by Facebook content moderators and an interview with the latest insider who experienced it firsthand was released today, by the non-profit media company, Project Veritas.  Ryan Hartwig was employed by Cognizant the same third-party company reported earlier this week to have contracted with Facebook to conduct content moderation. Hartwig wore a hidden camera to document reviewing of content and office interactions. In an interview with Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe, Hartwig said although he signed a confidentiality agreement, he could no longer ignore the suppression of Facebook content supporting President Donald Trump, Republican causes or the conservative agenda.  https://ryanhartwig.org/ Twitter: @realryanhartwig  Instagram: @therealryanhartwig


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