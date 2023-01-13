2023.01.12 Miles Guo proposed three FOLLOWs to counter attack CCP‘s 3F scheme

https://gettr.com/post/p24uz609934

2023.01.12 Miles Guo proposed three ways to solve 3F: 1. The first is to track all traces and transactions of money. It is imperative to see where the money is going to get a full picture of what is happening. 2 Since everyone who colludes with the CCP also gets free sex, it would be helpful to monitor who has slept with the colluder. Those reporting ties to China should be pardoned to encourage them to come forward. 3 The committee could investigate the attack on Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China (NFSC). Those who helped the CCP frame Mikes Guo should be investigated. The instigator behind these lawsuits is the CCP.

文贵先生提出了解决3F的三种方式：1首先是追踪所有金钱痕迹和交易。2由于每个与中共勾结的人也会获得免费的性服务。3 委员会可以调查对文贵先生和新中国联邦（NFSC）的袭击。应该对那些帮助中共陷害文贵先生的人进行调查，这些诉讼背后的煽动者正是中共。





