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If Georgia Voter ID Laws are Racist- are you Saying Blacks Incapable of Getting an ID?
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30 views • April 03, 2021
Georgia passed new legislation expanding number of days one can vote, but requiring a voter ID. Naturally the left decided it was "Racist" the common refrain to everything they don't like, meant to guilt stupid people into giving up their principles and logic.
It ends now.
#georgia #voterid #racism
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It ends now.
#georgia #voterid #racism
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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