23 Civilians Martyred in Zionist Attack on Basta, Beirut.

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the site of the third largest Zionist attack on Lebanon since the beginning of the War for the Liberation of Palestine. At 4am on November 23rd, the Zionists dropped 6 GBU bombs weighing 2 tons each on a block of residential buildings in the working-class neighbourhood of Basta in the city of Beirut, leading to the martyrdom of 23 civilians and the injury of many more.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 23/11/2024
