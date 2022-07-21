Uncensored: WHO Inching Further Towards Complete Medical Dictatorship with James Roguski

Maria Zeee Uncensored





James Roguski joins Maria Zeee for an update on the WHO Convention, Agreement or International Instrument (CAII) and discuss what everyone must continue to be aware of and watch closely as they inch even closer to their complete medical dictatorship.





Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/maria-zeee-who-inching-further-towards-complete-medical-dictatorship-with-james-roguski-full-show/





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d0hxn-uncensored-who-inching-further-towards-complete-medical-dictatorship-with-j.html







