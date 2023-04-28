https://gettr.com/post/p2fmshl795a

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】Wayne Dupree: Mr. Miles Guo is not Nostradamus, but he is a truth-teller. You can see his videos from years ago, where he talked about what was coming. Let‘s go! Let more people know about Mr. Guo.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】韦恩·杜普里：文贵先生不是诺查丹玛斯这种“预言家”，文贵先生是一个讲真话的人，你可以看看他几年前的视频，他就谈到了有什么样的事会发生。行动起来，让更多人知道文贵先生的情况吧！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



