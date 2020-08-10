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Harvard has petitioned the USDA to allow sales of lab-grown, FAKE meat as "Chicken" or "Beef," and claims forcing them to tell the TRUTH would violate their FREE SPEECH! Christian breaks down this stunning deception, the latest salvo in the war on real food and the agenda for a total transhumanist takeover of our food supply.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/30/harvard-wants-to-deceive-sell-lab-grown-protein-as-meat-without-telling-you/
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LINKS:
https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2020/07/harvard-suggests-fsis-go-slowly-on-labeling-lab-grown-meat-and-poultry/
Harvard! Does not care about rights:
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2020/04/28/harvard-law-professor-calls-for-communist-china-like-internet-censorship-in-united-states/
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2020/04/20/harvard-law-prof-homeschooling-dangerous-parents-should-not-have-24-7-control-over-their-children/
Harvard! Wants to end animal agriculture
https://harvardpolitics.com/united-states/rather-than-cull-millions-of-livestock-lets-end-animal-agriculture/
https://www.plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/we-can-end-animal-agriculture-2035
Lord Birkenhead Smiles:
http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/05/08/burger-king-launches-transhumanist-meat-lord-birkenhead-smiles/
"Lab Grown Meat, whether you like it or not..."
https://www.wired.com/story/lab-grown-meat/
https://www.thecollegefix.com/harvard-scientists-achieve-breakthrough-in-manufacturing-fake-meat/
https://www.agdaily.com/livestock/texas-am-calls-on-harvard-faculty-meat-science-ethics/
https://www.beefcentral.com/lotfeeding/nutrition/plant-based-meat-scientists-tried-to-block-pro-red-meat-study/
BEEFGATE: War On Meat & Food Science Censorship Exposed
http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/01/23/beefgate-war-on-meat-food-science-censorship-exposed/
https://fortune.com/2018/12/10/harvards-endowment-reportedly-buying-californias-vineyards-water-rights/
https://www.wbur.org/earthwhile/2020/07/22/harvard-solar-geoengineering-climate-change