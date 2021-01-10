HAMMER/SCORECARD AND COMEY'S SALE OF IT TO RED CHINA?

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Origins in Obama administration? https://www.technocracy.news/the-hammer-and-scorecard-weapons-of-mass-vote-manipulation/
List of World's Supercomputers: https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2020/11/where-america-rates-latest-leading-supercomputer-rankings/170125/
The "RED HAMMER"? a possible candidate: https://www.wired.co.uk/article/china-simulate-universe-supercomputer
An idea of the ability of one of these: https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/7/18535078/worlds-fastest-exascale-supercomputer-frontier-amd-cray-doe-oak-ridge-national-laboratory
An EXCELLENT background into the drivers of some of our traitors: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Thread-Ideological-Anti-Trump-Conspiracy/dp/1796761273