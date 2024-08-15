Destroying Our Food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Dangers of Commercial Dairy: The Truth About Raw Milk
In this episode, we delve into the critical differences between raw and pasteurized milk, highlighting the health benefits of raw milk and the pitfalls of modern dairy practices. We explore the importance of cows in our food supply, controversies around MRNA vaccines in livestock, and the dangers posed by big agriculture. We also discuss the persecution of organic farmers like Amos Miller and unveil shocking findings about what’s really in some milk vaccines. Learn why raw milk is superior, how it supports overall health, and discover resources to find local raw milk producers. Stay informed and take control of your food choices to foster better health.
00:00 Introduction: The Importance of Milk
03:26 The Role of Cows in Our Food Supply
04:22 Controversies and Challenges in Farming
04:58 The Truth About mRNA Vaccines in Animals
05:51 Shocking Discoveries in Vaccine Research
10:14 The Impact of Modern Agriculture
13:07 The Campaign for Real Milk
13:46 Raw Milk vs. Pasteurized Milk
18:12 Nutritional Benefits of Raw Milk
20:14 Introduction to Nourishing Traditions
20:35 Global Food Destruction
21:28 US Agricultural Decline
22:19 The War on Food
24:19 Bill Gates and Farmland
25:22 The Benefits of Raw Milk
27:23 Nutritional Value of Raw Milk
33:23 The Dangers of Pasteurization
36:43 Conclusion and Call to Action