BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Destroying Our Food
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 8 months ago

The Hidden Dangers of Commercial Dairy: The Truth About Raw Milk

In this episode, we delve into the critical differences between raw and pasteurized milk, highlighting the health benefits of raw milk and the pitfalls of modern dairy practices. We explore the importance of cows in our food supply, controversies around MRNA vaccines in livestock, and the dangers posed by big agriculture. We also discuss the persecution of organic farmers like Amos Miller and unveil shocking findings about what’s really in some milk vaccines. Learn why raw milk is superior, how it supports overall health, and discover resources to find local raw milk producers. Stay informed and take control of your food choices to foster better health.








00:00 Introduction: The Importance of Milk




03:26 The Role of Cows in Our Food Supply




04:22 Controversies and Challenges in Farming




04:58 The Truth About mRNA Vaccines in Animals




05:51 Shocking Discoveries in Vaccine Research




10:14 The Impact of Modern Agriculture




13:07 The Campaign for Real Milk




13:46 Raw Milk vs. Pasteurized Milk




18:12 Nutritional Benefits of Raw Milk




20:14 Introduction to Nourishing Traditions




20:35 Global Food Destruction




21:28 US Agricultural Decline




22:19 The War on Food




24:19 Bill Gates and Farmland




25:22 The Benefits of Raw Milk




27:23 Nutritional Value of Raw Milk




33:23 The Dangers of Pasteurization




36:43 Conclusion and Call to Action

Keywords
health benefitsnutritionfood supplyraw milkfood safetyhealthy eatingorganic foodanimal welfarebig agriculturedairy farmingmrna vaccinespasteurizationlocal farmsagricultural practicesfarm sustainability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy