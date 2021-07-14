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VIDEO: Frm. Health Secretary Under Obama Calls For Unvaccinated To Lose Their Livelihood
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440 views • July 14, 2021
Alex Jones presents a video from CNN where Kathleen Sebelius suggests unvaccinated Americans shouldn't be allowed to work in the United States until they take the experimental mRNA injection.
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