Local Alarms Still Blasting all Over Ukraine - Major Power Outages. : )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

Local - Alarms still blasting all over the Ukraine

powerful explosions at the power system facility in Lviv, there is no light in the city, the sky is clouded with smoke from missile strikes

Three explosions occurred at two energy infrastructure facilities in the Lvov region, said the head of the regional administration

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

