Local Alarms Still Blasting all Over Ukraine - Major Power Outages. : )

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Local - Alarms still blasting all over the Ukraine
powerful explosions at the power system facility in Lviv, there is no light in the city, the sky is clouded with smoke from missile strikes
Three explosions occurred at two energy infrastructure facilities in the Lvov region, said the head of the regional administration Maxim Kocksuckersky