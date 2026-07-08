Etemenanki The Real Tower of Babel

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What if the Tower of Babel was inspired by a real place?
Many scholars believe **Etemenanki** may be the missing link. But did archaeologists find the legendary tower—or just another mystery?
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0kG2fpgIIe5m7CcQgnGoLq?si=5595578125164507
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#mesopotamia
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#ArchaeologyDiscovery
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