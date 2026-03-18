A STRONG RACIAL DELUSION | 3-18-2026

Show #2623





Show Notes:





Annual Huddle: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-gathering/

Stay Awake America: https://www.stayawakeamerica.com/event-details/stay-awake-america-tour-port-saint-lucie-fl

How Old is the 118th Congress: https://fiscalnote.com/blog/how-old-118th-congress

Current Longest Serving Congressmen and Senators: https://www.quorum.us/data-driven-insights/who-are-the-longest-serving-members-of-congress/

Richest members of Congress: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_members_of_the_United_States_Congress_by_wealth

Melungeons: https://newsone.com/5109421/history-of-melungeons-forgotten-tribe-of-appalachia/

Who are the Semites? https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/who-are-the-semites/

2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Post JFK Jr: https://www.facebook.com/reel/3240394069477284

Why do we send Israel money? https://www.facebook.com/reel/895983093274978

Jews vs Edomites: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1448634050290173





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop