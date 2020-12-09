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Tucker- This is the greatest threat to democracy, freedom worldwide'
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33 views • December 09, 2020
Tucker lays out why the Democrats are fighting so hard for control. If they don't get it and the fullness of this kind of dirty, hidden collusion comes out, they'll all be looking for a place to hid from prosecution for treason.
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