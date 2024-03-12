Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Intro - Roots. Raíces. Racines.
channel image
NorCalCowboy
0 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

con·cord

noun

1. FORMAL

agreement or harmony between people or groups.

"a pact of peace and concord"

Similar: agreement, harmony, accord, consensus, concurrence, unity

Middle English: from Old French concorde, from Latin concordia, from concors ‘of one mind’, from con- ‘together’ + cor, cord- ‘heart’.


R.I.P. Grandma Nancy. This one is for you!

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionusa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket