The Intro - Roots. Raíces. Racines.

con·cord
noun
1. FORMAL
agreement or harmony between people or groups.
"a pact of peace and concord"
Similar: agreement, harmony, accord, consensus, concurrence, unity
Middle English: from Old French concorde, from Latin concordia, from concors ‘of one mind’, from con- ‘together’ + cor, cord- ‘heart’.
