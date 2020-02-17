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Daniel McAdams - Ron Paul Institute Executive Director - Is Trump Non Interventionist enough for Ron Paul?
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37 views • February 17, 2020
In 2012 the liberty movement almost upset its Republican nominee Mitch Romney with the grassroots campaign of Congressman Ron Paul. That movement held a strong line against government interventions overseas AND at home. The Ron Paul Institute continues that position, as we hear from its director, Daniel McAdams.
A frequent guest on cable news shows, Daniel ran Dr. Paul’s foreign policy for the congressman in the 2000s, after covering the former Eastern Communist bloc as a reporter in the 1990s. He will focus on how “neocons” and “statists” - at the behest of international corporate cronies - have muzzled the promised U.S. Republic into a Police State.
A frequent guest on cable news shows, Daniel ran Dr. Paul’s foreign policy for the congressman in the 2000s, after covering the former Eastern Communist bloc as a reporter in the 1990s. He will focus on how “neocons” and “statists” - at the behest of international corporate cronies - have muzzled the promised U.S. Republic into a Police State.
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