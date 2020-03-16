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Auric Empowerment Light Language and Music Activation By Lightstar and Steve Libby
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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26 views • March 16, 2020
This video is a fully empowering activation experience that is a collaboration between myself (Lightstar), and Steve Libby. The Light Language vocals and the video graphics were created by Lightstar, and the music was created by Steve. This is a potent activation with a blend of Light Language, Binaural and Solfeggio Frequencies, Isochronic Tones, and Synthesized Crystal Bowls.
LIGHT LANGUAGE INFORMATION: The main inspiration for transmitting this particular Light Language is from the Pleaidian energies, and also the Arcturian realms. In transmitting Light Language, the emphasize is more of a soul language, and more of an experience from the heart. So, it is best to experience this activation from an energetic perspective, rather than to become focused on what each word is meaning, or trying to obtain translations. it will be more beneficial for you to just experience in your body, heart, and auric field a sense of expansion, relaxation, and also empowerment, as the core message of this Light Language Activation is to strengthen your auric field. There are many instances that we need to undergo processes to clear the auric field, but we also need to continually strengthen that auric field as well so that we can be better prepared and feel more empowered within our energies. This activation will also serve to raise your frequency and provide more stability and balance.
11:11 ACTIVATION: Another component of this activation is the audio is exactly timed to 11 minutes and 11 seconds (11:11). So you are receiving a very potent 11:11 activation that help to open up your inner gateways to receiving. So enjoy!
PURCHASE A DIGITAL MP3 DOWNLOAD OF THE AUDIO ACTIVATION:
➺ (The MP3 download is no longer available for sale.)
Lightstar's Sessions and Products:
➺ (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
➺ (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
➺ (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
➺ (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Steve Libbby's YouTube Channel and Sessions/Products:
➺ (YouTube Channel) https://www.youtube.com/user/stevelibby3
➺ (Website) https://www.starbornmessenger.com
➺ (Shop) https://sellfy.com/stevelibby3
➺ Donate to Lightstar's Channel:
https://paypal.me/lightstarcreations
Keywords
oracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language transmissionarcturian healingarcturian light languagelight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpeople and blogspleiadian light languageaura cleansingauric body cleanseractivation musicpleiadian starseed musicarcturian sound healingpleiadian healingsecret garden 11
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