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Monkeypox | (Part 2) Dr. Judy Mikovits and Karen Kingston Expose "The Great Reset" Agenda
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366 views • June 03, 2022
Who is Helen Clark? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helen_Clark
Who is Klaus Schwab? https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Loyce Pace, MPH from HHS? https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/loyce-pace.html
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions - https://www.infowars.com/posts/2021-who-gates-foundation-exercise-portrayed-global-monkeypox-pandemic-killing-millions/
The recombinant sars-cov-2 monkeypox patent from China it’s here. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/f4/8d/ae/0410df9fe175f8/TW202146428A.pdf
The money the NIH spent on weaponizing monkeypox since 1999 can be found here. https://reporter.nih.gov/search/0vXMYT7PWEyhEPz8XrAXwA/projects
Pathogens and Politics: Further Evidence That Parasite Prevalence Predicts Authoritarianism - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3641067/
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask
Step 3 - Never get another vaccine
Step 4 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Watch the original May 24, 2022 full length video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA0Fphx4UMg
Watch the Full Length May 24, 2022 Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA0Fphx4UMg
Watch the Original Full Length May 23, 2022 Presentation by Klaus Schwab (The founder of The World Economic Forum and the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset) Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTfW-cchpYA
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions - https://www.infowars.com/posts/2021-who-gates-foundation-exercise-portrayed-global-monkeypox-pandemic-killing-millions/
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Who is Klaus Schwab? https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Loyce Pace, MPH from HHS? https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/loyce-pace.html
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions - https://www.infowars.com/posts/2021-who-gates-foundation-exercise-portrayed-global-monkeypox-pandemic-killing-millions/
The recombinant sars-cov-2 monkeypox patent from China it’s here. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/f4/8d/ae/0410df9fe175f8/TW202146428A.pdf
The money the NIH spent on weaponizing monkeypox since 1999 can be found here. https://reporter.nih.gov/search/0vXMYT7PWEyhEPz8XrAXwA/projects
Pathogens and Politics: Further Evidence That Parasite Prevalence Predicts Authoritarianism - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3641067/
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask
Step 3 - Never get another vaccine
Step 4 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Watch the original May 24, 2022 full length video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA0Fphx4UMg
Watch the Full Length May 24, 2022 Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA0Fphx4UMg
Watch the Original Full Length May 23, 2022 Presentation by Klaus Schwab (The founder of The World Economic Forum and the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset) Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTfW-cchpYA
2021 WHO & Gates Foundation Exercise Portrayed Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions - https://www.infowars.com/posts/2021-who-gates-foundation-exercise-portrayed-global-monkeypox-pandemic-killing-millions/
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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