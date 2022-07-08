FULL SHOW: Outrage: Biden Not Only Shuts Off U.S. Energy, He Sends Reserves To China And Europe

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Mainstream media in America is finally realizing that not only has Joe Biden shut off America’s energy, he has also sent our strategic oil reserves to China and Europe. Still waiting on calls for Impeachment from Republicans. What is the real story with the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones? Owen Shroyer asks the obvious questions. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez is in tax trouble, so we turn to tax attorney Tyler Bennet for help. Hunter Biden does drugs on camera from a rehab facility. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to discuss twerking Democrats and the new phenomenon of fast food riots.