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Israelights, The INterviews: Nicole Cohen from Shoresh Body and Soul
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2 views • July 20, 2020
Nicole is an amazing woman fulfilling her dreams of serving humanity through her natural cosmetics, one-on-one sessions, open heart and attention to detail. She uses sustainable packaging , foraged herbs and even has a "beard kit" for men . She is internationally sought after and has big dreams to build a center for teaching and building a community in her area. Please welcome Nicole to the Israelights. You can view this and others on my website nettlesandpins.com
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