Has the Tribulation Started? 11/15/2022

Making the Statement that the Tribulation has started is a pretty big one to make! Therefore, we will look at signs that we can see through prophecy and current events that is may have already started, but we also look at Scripture to see if the Tribulation is still coming in the near future.



00:00 - The Two Cows

05:29 - Matthew 24

11:43 - The Marriage Supper of the Lamb

13:30 - Ashes of the Red Heifer

17:55 - The Seven Year Tribulation

20:02 - Three 7-Year Time Frames

21:24 - Period Three

24:21 - Tribulation has Not Started

26:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen





