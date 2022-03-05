GENOCIDE: MAX IGAN ON THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA, TRANSHUMANISM & AUSTRALIAN TYRANNY! - EXCLUSIVE

Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Igan of The Crowhouse about the depopulation agenda, the war on humanity and the tyranny in countries like Australia and Canada led on by complete psychosis.

Max Igan fled Australia recently on a whim that was later proven correct as his bank accounts were targeted, his alternative ways of funding were disintegrated and his house was raided.

Currently, Max Igan is living in Acapulco, Mexico and speaking out stronger than ever following Anarchapulco 2022.

We caught up with him near his home where Max broke down his views on the war on humanity, the depopulation agenda we're currently witnessing take place, tyranny under the guise of convenience, technocracy, Canada truckers and more!



This is a must see interview!



Stay tuned for more from WAM!