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Infowars’ Reports Brought Up During Trump Impeachment Hearings - War Room Full Show
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15 views • November 22, 2019
As the fake impeachment hearings wind down, the Democrat impeachment fraud is totally exposed. We discover the truth behind the impeachment push and the real identity of Fiona Hill. We also recount the lowest rated ever Democrat debate that wasn't with some of the highlights. Owen also makes a discovery on air about a local leftist protester and is fully triggered by the latest madness from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!"
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