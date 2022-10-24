China and America Seek to Destroy Influencers

Xi Jinping and the Biden Administration are trying to imprison or destroy all opponents.

Video Sources:

InfoWars.com - Xi Jinping Declares Himself China’s Next Mao While Joe Biden Worries He May ‘Drop Dead’ Anytime https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6355e0f9e59f712404170954

2. Bryson Gray - ALEX JONES & KANYE [MUSIC VIDEO] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ke-d800lx40

