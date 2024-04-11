Part 2 - Usury and Interest - Finance in Prohecy - Exerpts from "What is Coming" by Lyman E Stowe

Part 2 of the Stowe video series deals with usury and interest from a Biblical perspective and points to it as the root cause of what we are facing today. Stowe's book was first published in 1896 with updates that take you up to September of 1913...about 2 and half months before the Federal Reserve came into existence. If usury and interest remain in any monetary system, the people remain slaves
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.