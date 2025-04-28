Smuggled Gospel Tract Helps Believer Reach Hundreds of Thousands for Christ - Helen Todd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helen Todd was a child living under the iron-fisted tyranny of Soviet Russia when she received a gospel tract smuggled into the country by two American missionaries. The message of Christ’s sacrifice and love transformed her life. Today, she is the vice president of World Missions Alliance, with a vision for bringing the good news of the Gospel to all people, just as it was brought to her. Helen helps people achieve their goals of going on short-term missions and connect with their God-given mission in Christ. Helen explains how critical it is to give Christians the opportunity to experience the Great Commission firsthand and have their hands in the harvest fields. She also talks about how having a mission-mindset starts in the home, with the way we raise our children and live out our lives following God’s commands.
TAKEAWAYS
Are you an active follower of Christ or just a Sunday morning believer? Your children are watching
You get to choose what your kids are going to be exposed to
You can’t completely isolate your children from culture; you have to prepare them to serve in it somehow
No matter how old or how young you are, God hears your prayers
Children can absolutely lead people to Christ just as well as adults can
