Domestic Surveillance via the DHS | You have no privacy.

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The Department of Homeland Security spends millions of dollars every year on this same cellphone location data for domestic surveillance, law enforcement, customs, immigration, and border crossings. Yet, Bill Barr says it is not singularly impressive, at least in the case of 2000 Mules.
Credit: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4778