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Have The Moon Landings Been A Complete Lie?
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251 views • October 30, 2021
Buzz Aldrin's deathbed confession revealed that it's all been a lie.
“I have lived with this lie for nearly 46 years and I have nothing to lose by telling everyone the truth now,” said Aldrin.
“I’ve been sworn to secrecy by the US government. But I’m going to tell you now. The moon landing was not real. We never went there. It was all staged with a backdrop. We cannot go to the moon, because it is occupied by alien beings on the dark side.
We have seen them with satellites and we have been sent messages and threats from them. It’s all been a huge lie. All of it. Everything you see is faked, Photoshopped. I never stepped foot on the moon. I’m telling you the truth so I can die in peace.
This is all I ever wanted, everyone to know the truth.”
Buzz Aldrin: "We Didn't Go There. And That's The Way It Happened."
Project Moon Landing ...in Nevada Desert
On Sunday, 86-year-old Buzz Aldrin was admitted to the hospital in Montclair, New Jersey with breathing problems and is currently listed in critical condition. Doctors say they had to put him in an induced coma and it is only a matter of time before he passes.
However, Aldrin had this deathbed confession to announce before he became unconscious.
Representatives from the US government say what Aldrin is saying is pure nonsense. That he is not in his right mind, a result of dementia due to his age. “We have clear, visual documentation of moon landings including the first human made object set on the moon by the Soviet Union in 1959 along with the first manned mission which landed on the moon in 1969.
We have sent astronauts to the moon six times between 1969 and 1972 with numerous unmanned landings since then. United States is the only country to have successfully conducted manned missions to the moon and what Aldrin is saying is complete nonsense.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Notes sourced from: Florin Chilian Official Channel
(48.8K subscribers)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaCCHmnYLPEnjVTbL7YusJw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sourced from: robthehook (BrandNewTube) https://brandnewtube.com/@robthehook
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between robthehook's channel and this channel.
“I have lived with this lie for nearly 46 years and I have nothing to lose by telling everyone the truth now,” said Aldrin.
“I’ve been sworn to secrecy by the US government. But I’m going to tell you now. The moon landing was not real. We never went there. It was all staged with a backdrop. We cannot go to the moon, because it is occupied by alien beings on the dark side.
We have seen them with satellites and we have been sent messages and threats from them. It’s all been a huge lie. All of it. Everything you see is faked, Photoshopped. I never stepped foot on the moon. I’m telling you the truth so I can die in peace.
This is all I ever wanted, everyone to know the truth.”
Buzz Aldrin: "We Didn't Go There. And That's The Way It Happened."
Project Moon Landing ...in Nevada Desert
On Sunday, 86-year-old Buzz Aldrin was admitted to the hospital in Montclair, New Jersey with breathing problems and is currently listed in critical condition. Doctors say they had to put him in an induced coma and it is only a matter of time before he passes.
However, Aldrin had this deathbed confession to announce before he became unconscious.
Representatives from the US government say what Aldrin is saying is pure nonsense. That he is not in his right mind, a result of dementia due to his age. “We have clear, visual documentation of moon landings including the first human made object set on the moon by the Soviet Union in 1959 along with the first manned mission which landed on the moon in 1969.
We have sent astronauts to the moon six times between 1969 and 1972 with numerous unmanned landings since then. United States is the only country to have successfully conducted manned missions to the moon and what Aldrin is saying is complete nonsense.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Notes sourced from: Florin Chilian Official Channel
(48.8K subscribers)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaCCHmnYLPEnjVTbL7YusJw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sourced from: robthehook (BrandNewTube) https://brandnewtube.com/@robthehook
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between robthehook's channel and this channel.
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