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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Can Spiritual Practice Be Hazardous? Six
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10 views • December 26, 2021
VoiceAmerica Show #6
Description: Can Spiritual Practice Be Hazardous?
When we reach out in prayer, does the darkness know? Can we be harmed? Are all spiritual practices safe? Are there risks in doing meditation? How much channeled information actually comes from connecting to corrupt sources? When do we need protection, and how can we get it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator teaches us there can be unexpected hazards when we reach out beyond the self with our thoughts. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Can Spiritual Practice Be Hazardous?
When we reach out in prayer, does the darkness know? Can we be harmed? Are all spiritual practices safe? Are there risks in doing meditation? How much channeled information actually comes from connecting to corrupt sources? When do we need protection, and how can we get it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator teaches us there can be unexpected hazards when we reach out beyond the self with our thoughts. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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