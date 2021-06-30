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Doctors are Killing their Patients | Meins Kampf | Cognitive Biases | The Semmelweis Reflex
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72 views • June 30, 2021
175 years ago a doctor was ostracized and led to ruin by the Scientific and medical communities because he did not agree with their diagnosis and treatment of a disease that was killing women after they gave birth.
The doctor, died at age 47 in an asylum after he was lured and held captive there by his colleagues. Years later it was discovered that he was right and now the same community that bullied him to death (literally) honors is contribution to medicine.
Fast forward 175 years later, and we see a similar situation unfolding in 2012... Doctors causing their patients to die because of their own unwillingness to accept new facts and evidence.... and the world languishes...
The doctor, died at age 47 in an asylum after he was lured and held captive there by his colleagues. Years later it was discovered that he was right and now the same community that bullied him to death (literally) honors is contribution to medicine.
Fast forward 175 years later, and we see a similar situation unfolding in 2012... Doctors causing their patients to die because of their own unwillingness to accept new facts and evidence.... and the world languishes...
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