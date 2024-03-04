Create New Account
Roll up your sleeve for your QUADRIVALENT FLU SHOT at CHEMIST WAREHOUSE, and DON’T ASK WHAT’S IN IT MVI_8790
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
247 Subscribers
210 views
Published 13 hours ago

The brainwashing push is on again for Australians to get the latest flu shot. Zillions of dollars will be made by pharmacies and BIG PHARMA, while Australians’ immunity and health will be further harmed. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE.

Keywords
healthbig pharmaimmunityflu shotmedicineharmpharmaciesquadrivalent strainchemist warehouse

