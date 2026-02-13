Another US carrier strike group steams for the Middle East as Iran tensions seethe - news report

Posturing or prelude? Another US carrier strike group steams for the Middle East as Iran tensions seethe

🌏The crews of the USS Gerald R Ford and its escorts expected to wrap up their Caribbean deployment against Venezuela in early March. Instead, they’re being shipped to the Middle East.

🌏Sources told NYT the strike group, which began its Venezuela deployment last June, isn’t expected to return to its Naval Station Norfolk home port until late April or early May. Merely sailing to CENTCOM’s AoR is expected to take up to two weeks, meaning arrival in the Middle East sometime in late February.

🌏The Ford’s onboard complement of attack aircraft includes F-35C and F/A-18E/F jets, EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft and Hawkeye airborne radar planes. Escorts include Arleigh Burke and Ticonderoga-class warships, armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles (1-1.6k km range).

‼️The carrier group was used in the January 3 US attack on Caracas and the abduction of President Maduro.

👉The deployment adds to the already crowded field of US forces amassed in the Mideast, from the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group to an array of bases in and around the Gulf. Iran has warned that US military sites would be fair game in retaliation to any new US aggression.

❗️Besides the Ford, it was reported this week that the USS George HW Bush may also be heading to the Middle East. It’s currently in the Atlantic, steaming east.

🤔The Navy deploying up to 1/4 of its carriers off Iran. Have Netanyahu’s threats and lobbying worked?