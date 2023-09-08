Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 8, 2023 - NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns illegal immigration will DESTROY New York City

0:00 Intro

13:55 B.S. Science

46:00 California

58:48 Whoopi-Doo!

1:02:43 Miracle Weight Loss Drug

1:12:24 NYC Mayor Eric Adams

1:28:45 Interview with Pastor Dave Scarlett





- Modern #science is mostly bullcrap

- Most published "scientific" experiments cannot be reproduced

- No one can truly explain how WINGS work, or magnetism, or memory or consciousness

- "The Science" EXPERTS are almost all bullsh#tters who reek of arrogance

- #Hollywood writers are still on strike and NO ONE CARES

- No one misses #woketard movies laced with left-wing agendas

- California to legalize psychedelic drugs such as 'shrooms

- NOT A GENIUS: Whoopi Goldberg masks herself even when ALONE in her own isolation room!

- 11,000 runners CHEATED in Mexico City marathon by riding bikes or buses

- Huge UK city declares it's BANKRUPT and can't pay out "equal pay" claims

- Western medical system has turned into a MURDER FACTORY (on purpose)

- #Pfizer COVID jab "control group" was actually given the MODERNA #vaccine (total fraud)

- Weight loss drug victim threw up so violently, SHE LOST TEETH (huh?)

- NYC Mayor Eric Adams tells the truth: Illegal #immigration will DESTROY New York City

- NYC will collapse into lawlessness run by WARLORDS and drug gangs, not police

- Full interview with Pastor Dave Scarlett from HIS GLORY

- End times, Book of Revelation, God's judgement unleashed against America and its pop culture death cult







