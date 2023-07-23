Yemen - Ayman Shows What his Life is Like - This is My Place and Friends - part 2 of 3

Yemen - Ayman Shows What his Life is Like - This is My Place and Friends.
This is from a Telegram channel. I'm going to post a few more showing life in Yemen. Cynthia
We have been helping a small community in Yemen. We asked our friend Ayman to show us what his life is like so we could share it with you....
"Living in Yemen is to worry about everything; there’s no stability. We struggle to get even the basic living essentials such as electricity, water, and gas. Everyday we are living on the brink of famine, not knowing how and when we will next eat. We are also constantly in danger of cholera and diphtheria and poor mental health, as everyday living requires so much strength and energy..."
- Ayman
Yemen, officially the Republic of Yemen, is a country in West Asia. It is situated on the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, and borders Saudi Arabia to the north and Oman to the northeast and shares maritime borders with Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.