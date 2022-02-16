© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney Tom Renz with Whistleblowers + Shocking Vax Data
Follow
2
Share
Report
261 views • February 16, 2022
Some important information on legal actions and how the global mafia is losing ground. But this presents another threat to the people. When this enemy gets desperate they likely will pull a "FALSE FLAG EVENT", blow something up, shut down the power grid and blame it on "hackers", or release a more stringent bio-weapon and blame it on terrorists, etc.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.