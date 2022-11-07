Create New Account
Miles Guo: Everything that happened in the Qing Dynasty from 1893 to 1897 was exactly the same as today's 20th Party Congress held by “Xi the Sun”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/511420

Summary：The 20th Party Congress is to fight Taiwan, which is the fundamental reason for the zero-COVID policy

