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Kitten Play: A Happy Ending to a Mishap
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20 views • August 24, 2021
This video captures the antics of several adorable feral kittens as they explore their world beyond the shed/barn behind our house. One more adventuresome kitten moves further beyond the confines of his/her home by climbing a tree in our yard, as Mom watches close by. Once up high in the branches, this kitten soon discovers the perils of his/her mishap! This story has a happy ending as this mischievous kitten does find a way down the tree trunk back towards home!
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