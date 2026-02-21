Seeding Old Seeds: Runner Beans, Melons & Bell Peppers + Cooking Gumbo for a Friend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 21st. There are early signs of spring but the temperatures are still rather cold. I’ve done a second round of seeding to hopefully sprout some of the seeds I’ve had for a year or two. I’m looking forward to again growing runner beans, melons and bell peppers this season. In the kitchen, I made a gumbo, and invited my friend Hendrik over— I promised him a dinner for helping me with my move late last year. I did some maintenance on my grow light as they were a bit noisy when first turned on. And I’m glad that many of commented that you’re enjoying the twice-weekly episode uploads.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:52Second Round of Seeding
07:53Checking in on the First Round of Seedlings
09:05Second Round into the Grow Tent
10:00Cooking Gumbo
13:56Gumbo Lunch with Hendrik
16:07Planting Shinsu Runner Beans
18:56Grow Light Maintenance
19:57First Round Seedling Look Good
22:00Plants in Grow Room Look Good
24:38Culling Cherry Trees in the Park
24:53Kamakura Chuo Koen (Park)
26:20Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山