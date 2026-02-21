Seeding Old Seeds: Runner Beans, Melons & Bell Peppers + Cooking Gumbo for a Friend

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 21st. There are early signs of spring but the temperatures are still rather cold. I’ve done a second round of seeding to hopefully sprout some of the seeds I’ve had for a year or two. I’m looking forward to again growing runner beans, melons and bell peppers this season. In the kitchen, I made a gumbo, and invited my friend Hendrik over— I promised him a dinner for helping me with my move late last year. I did some maintenance on my grow light as they were a bit noisy when first turned on. And I’m glad that many of commented that you’re enjoying the twice-weekly episode uploads.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll