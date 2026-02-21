BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Seeding Old Seeds: Runner Beans, Melons & Bell Peppers + Cooking Gumbo for a Friend
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
35 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 21st. There are early signs of spring but the temperatures are still rather cold. I’ve done a second round of seeding to hopefully sprout some of the seeds I’ve had for a year or two. I’m looking forward to again growing runner beans, melons and bell peppers this season. In the kitchen, I made a gumbo, and invited my friend Hendrik over— I promised him a dinner for helping me with my move late last year. I did some maintenance on my grow light as they were a bit noisy when first turned on. And I’m glad that many of commented that you’re enjoying the twice-weekly episode uploads.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:52Second Round of Seeding

07:53Checking in on the First Round of Seedlings

09:05Second Round into the Grow Tent

10:00Cooking Gumbo

13:56Gumbo Lunch with Hendrik

16:07Planting Shinsu Runner Beans

18:56Grow Light Maintenance

19:57First Round Seedling Look Good

22:00Plants in Grow Room Look Good

24:38Culling Cherry Trees in the Park

24:53Kamakura Chuo Koen (Park)

26:20Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山

