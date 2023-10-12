NASA & MK-Ultra

MK-Ultra has been declassified and has been shown to be a verified conspiracy fact, yet how many people today still turn a blind eye to it?
How many today still don't even know what MK-Ultra was, who was involved and where it took place?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.