Video from the past tells you the true intentions of Israel TODAY
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Ex-US Marine Ken O'Keefe Exposes The U.S. And Israel 's Middle East Plans....

From 2014

Source - RT

Mirrored - PeaceBeUnto You

Keywords
israelmiddle eastusaken o keefe

