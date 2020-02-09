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How To Build A Wood Gas Powered Truck, This Truck Runs On Firewood!
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64 views • February 09, 2020
This is step by step how to build a Wood Gasifier for your truck, car or generator.This truck can run on trash, wood, grass, cow dung and just about every other dry organic material.
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