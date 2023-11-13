Create New Account
St. Martin of Tours - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
Published 19 hours ago

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Nov 9, 2023


Today on Saints in Focus, Br. Stephen, MIC, teaches us about the life of St. Martin of Tours. St. Martin is most famous for an act of mercy; once meeting a beggar on the road, St. Martin split his military cloak in half and gave half to the beggar. His feast day is celebrated on November 11. St. Martin of Tours, pray for us!


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTkCQem-sYk

Keywords
catholicsaintssaints in focusbr stephenst martin of tours

