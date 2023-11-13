St. Martin of Tours - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Nov 9, 2023
Today on Saints in Focus, Br. Stephen, MIC, teaches us about the life of St. Martin of Tours. St. Martin is most famous for an act of mercy; once meeting a beggar on the road, St. Martin split his military cloak in half and gave half to the beggar. His feast day is celebrated on November 11. St. Martin of Tours, pray for us!
