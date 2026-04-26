🔥 HUGE fire at British RAF Fairford Airbase used by US bombers to hit Iran - Gloucestershire, ENG

🔥 HUGE fire reported at RAF Fairford airbase used by US bombers to hit Iran

A major blaze erupted overnight at RAF Fairford, the British airbase hosting US B-52 Stratofortress bombers flying missions against Iran

The base in Gloucestershire, in the west of England, hosts a small permanent U.S. Air Force presence and in recent months has been used by the U.S. in operations against Iran.

Residents were told to keep windows and doors shut as smoke spread across the area.

Firefighters, ambulances and Ministry of Defence staff rushed to the scene. The cause remains unclear, but the timing is awkward.