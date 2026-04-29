Russian Kh-39 (LMUR) strike on a temporary AFU deployment point in the village of Ryasne, Sumy Oblast

Objective control footage of a (Russian) Kh-39 Light Multipurpose Guided Missile (LMUR) strike on a temporary Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment point in the village of Ryasne, Sumy Oblast.

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The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to depart the Middle East in the coming days after a 10-month deployment to undergo necessary repairs, WaPo reports.

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The US intends to continue the blockade of Iranian ports until Iran agrees to a deal, Donald Trump stated to Axios.

According to the publication, at the moment, Trump considers the continuation of the blockade as the main lever of pressure, but is ready to consider the possibility of resuming military actions if Iran does not give in.

The publication also reports that CENTCOM, hoping to break the deadlock in the negotiations, has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran, which are likely to include strikes on infrastructure objects.