A project for the Transportation of goods by Unmanned Vehicles was launched in the Arctic by Russia.

A project for the transportation of goods by unmanned vehicles was launched in the Arctic
KAMAZ trucks without a driver transport goods along a 140-kilometer winter road to an oil field. The use of drones will increase the efficiency of logistics and increase the supply of the necessary equipment.
All vehicles are equipped with several types of sensors that build a digital road map, scan objects in the frontal zone, recognize obstacles within a radius of 200 meters, and detect static and moving objects. The unmanned column is controlled using Russian software.
