J6: Damning New Details Emerge Exposing Massive Web Of Unindicted Operators

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Darren Beattie has continued his ongoing investigation and releases new bombshell report:
Meet Ray Epps, Part 2: Damning New Details Emerge Exposing Massive Web Of Unindicted Operators At The Heart Of January 6
Article:
https://www.revolver.news/2021/12/damning-new-details-massive-web-unindicted-operators-january-6/