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Dr. Ben Marble Calls For Worldwide Venom Testing Covid Symptoms Support Ardis Theory. Stew Peters - Today - 041822
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97 views • April 18, 2022
Thanks to Stew Peters and his guest. Trying to put the pieces together that we gather on this quest for truth, in this Covid Vaxx madness, to expose all the evil.
In this amazing segment, The Stew Peters Show brings the most-banned doctor in America, Dr. Ben Marble on to implore scientific researchers to investigate Dr. Bryan Ardis’ research of snake venom, and it’s alleged link to COVID-19.
Dr. Ben Marble is a fantastic doctor who has cured thousands of COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin, and has succeeded in a 99.9% recovery using the award winning drug!
Tune into this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here:
https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
In this amazing segment, The Stew Peters Show brings the most-banned doctor in America, Dr. Ben Marble on to implore scientific researchers to investigate Dr. Bryan Ardis’ research of snake venom, and it’s alleged link to COVID-19.
Dr. Ben Marble is a fantastic doctor who has cured thousands of COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin, and has succeeded in a 99.9% recovery using the award winning drug!
Tune into this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here:
https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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